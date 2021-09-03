sports

Friday Morning Football - Madera High School Coyotes

After taking beating Selma last week, the Coyotes are hoping for another win at home.
By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera High Coyotes are gearing up to take on the Kerman Lions.

Students were out early Friday morning, excited for another game on week four of school.

"We're excited for our first home game. That's always really fun. We have one of the best student sections in the Central Valley, so it's always good when they get to represent what they can do," said head coach Kenneth Paolinelli.

"We're starting to extend the playbook," Paolinelli said. "The more we can do the better we can be. The tougher we're going to be to defend, and our defense is just flying around, so we're excited for that."

"I'm so excited to finally be back after a year off. It's so needed. The energy is everything and it's so good to see people again," said Associated Student Body President Isabel Jimenez.

The team said they're excited to get out on the field for another great game representing Madera High.

