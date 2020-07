#BREAKING : Madera Unified School District confirms a student from the Madera High School Football team tested positive for #COVID19 @MaderaCoyotes #MHS pic.twitter.com/i4HP92IncR — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) July 31, 2020

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Unified School District says a student from the Madera High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19.This comes amid heated debate between parents, politicians, and administrators in the Valley about whether schools should restart in-person classes in the fall.