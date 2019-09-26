DUI

Madera man admits to fourth DUI arrest after crashing into several cars: Police

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in Madera admitted to driving under the influence for the fourth time after crashing into several cars Wednesday night, according to police.

Madera police say Jesus Garcia-Pacheo veered out of his lane and struck two parked cars at Yosemite Avenue and Mace Street.

Officers determined that Garcia-Pacheco was driving under the influence of alcohol and his blood alcohol concentration was three times the legal limit.

Garcia-Pacheco ultimately ended confessing to the arresting officer that this was hit fourth DUI arrest.
