Memorial Day service in Madera also remembers 9/11 victims

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid a sea of red, white and blue, Madera residents who came out to Courthouse Park were reminded that fallen heroes are the reason why we are free."Remember the ones who sacrificed for us, gave the extreme sacrifice," says David Rodrigues. "Men and women both. As the old saying goes, a bullet doesn't know who it is."The Memorial Day services included a wreath-laying ceremony to honor fallen comrades."It means everything," says John Hancock. "It brings tears to my eyes. It's very special."Commander Tom Zonsius of VFW Post 1981 let people know the 9/11 memorial beam from ground zero had made its way to the Valley."I'm honored to have it here in Madera," he said.Teddy Lewis used to live in New Jersey and came to pay his respects to the lives lost at the World Trade Center."Sadly, I had lost a total of 11 family members and friends to the collapsing of the towers, so this has a very special meaning to me," he said.The beam served as a powerful reminder.The 9/11 beam will be shown at different events in the area for the next few months. The plan, however, is to have the beam permanently displayed at Courthouse Park in Madera.Your next opportunity to see the salvaged 9/11 memorial beam will be June 16 at a business event at Hatfield Hall in Madera.The beam will also be displayed July 4 at the Madera fairgrounds.