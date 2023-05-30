A sea of red, white, and blue filled Fresno Memorial Gardens for the annual Memorial Day service and dedication of the Avenue of Flags.

1,400 flags on display at Fresno Memorial Gardens for Memorial Day ceremony

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sea of red, white, and blue filled Fresno Memorial Gardens for the annual Memorial Day service and dedication of the Avenue of Flags.

Hundreds showed up to pay their respects, including Erika Garrison who has been coming to the event for years.

"Growing up we always came out every year with my family," Garrison said.

Her great-grandfather was laid to rest at the cemetery in 1992.

Seaman First Class Reginaldo Villegas served in the United States Navy and fought in World War II.

His memory and his service to our country now live on through his family.

"Growing up, now we get to actually finally understand his story."

Organizers of the 60th annual event say this day is for people like Garrison and other families of those who have lost their lives defending our country.

"It's not a vacation day. This is a day of remembrance and how we respect those who have gone before us," Fresno Memorial Gardens Marketing Director Brian Copner said.

The stories of those who lost their brothers and sisters in arms weren't hard to find.

Bill Goodreau is a Vietnam Veteran and the organizer of Central Valley Honor Flight.

He's gone along on 23 of the 25 flights that take veterans to Washington D.C., free of charge, to see the memorials built in their honor.

"In those 23 times I've had the -- the privilege of walking along that long black cathedral where my 56,000 brothers rest. The Vietnam Memorial," Goodreau said.

The ceremony concluded with a rifle salute a dove release, and amazing grace.

For families like Garrison's, they hope this tradition continues for years to come.

"It's important to share these stories with future generations so that we can always remember their sacrifices and their love for our families and our country and for all of the freedoms we get because of them," Garrison.

Organizers took time at the ceremony also took time today to honor the veterans who were in attendance paying their respects.