Madera Police arrest owners of dog that mauled man to death

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Police have arrested two people for a deadly dog attack back in November.

Heather Anglin and Aaron Daniels are now booked in jail on charges of involuntary manslaughter and owner negligence for an animal causing human death.



Investigators say they were both responsible for the dogs that killed 38-year-old Lasaro Macedo on November 11.

The two suspects and the victim were staying in a homeless encampment in a dry riverbed near Elm and Yosemite. Police say the pit bulls attacked Macedo as he approached Anglin's tent.

