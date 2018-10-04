The Madera Police Department is trying a new approach to help them solve the murder of a 9-year-old boy.It posted a video to its Facebook page this week, telling the story of Leonardo Morales, the young boy who was shot and killed in Madera back in February.Leonardo's father was also injured in the shooting.Leonardo's mother is featured in the video produced by the police department asking the for public's help in her son's murder.Madera Police hope the video on social media will help them move forward in this investigation and other crimes.Anyone with information on the Leonardo's is asked to call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4200.