MURDER

Madera Police try new approach to solve the murder of a 9-year-old boy

The Madera Police Department is trying a new approach to help them solve the murder of a 9-year-old boy.

It posted a video to its Facebook page this week, telling the story of Leonardo Morales, the young boy who was shot and killed in Madera back in February.


Leonardo's father was also injured in the shooting.

Leonardo's mother is featured in the video produced by the police department asking the for public's help in her son's murder.

Madera Police hope the video on social media will help them move forward in this investigation and other crimes.

Anyone with information on the Leonardo's is asked to call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderinvestigationmaderaMadera
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Fresno Co. Sheriff: Argument over a cell phone may have been the reason Fowler man was killed
Man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
Fitbit helps lead police to alleged killer, her stepfather
Class-action status sought for Facebook content moderators suing over PTSD
More murder
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Show More
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Man injured after flames engulf Central Fresno house
More News