Hundreds in the dark after power outage in Madera, PG&E says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pacific Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power to nearly 550 customers in the Madera area on Wednesday morning.
The outage was first reported around 2:30 am and left around 2,000 customers in the dark. It stretched as far north as Avenue 21 to the south of Cleveland Avenue, and west of Road 21 to the east of Raymond Road.
PG&E officials estimate power will be restored by 6 am.
Further information regarding the cause of the outage was not immediately available.
