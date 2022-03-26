Books donated to Fresno Unified as part of Magic of Storytelling

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In an effort to spark creativity and stimulate the imagination in young minds, students at Kirk Elementary in Southwest Fresno were treated to some new books Friday -- many of them featured favorite characters from the World of Disney and Star Wars."I chose Anna and Elsa and the Secret River because I really wanted to learn about it," says Brielle Wilson.Disney has donated millions of books to First Book -- a nonprofit that puts books into the hands of educators who serve children in need..ABC30 and its parent company, Disney, are excited to help promote literacy by donating 5,000 books to Fresno Unified.Kirk Elementary was one of six schools selected to receive the new booksFirst graders were among the first students at Friday's special presentation to pick out two books to take home."When we talk about food deprivation and environment sometimes, we're no talking about literacy," says principal Tobaise Brookins. "How many books are in a home and how many words to kids come to school with when they enter our campus is very vital."Brookins says getting children to read at a young age is crucial to their development."Kinder, first, second and third, you are learning how to read then after that, you read to learn and that's where we want to take our kids," Brookins said. "A place where every student is literate when they hit the 3rd grade so they can read to learn, explore and access every subject matter."As part of the effort to spread the Magic of Storytelling, we also helped out at the special presentation by reading to some of the kids. Learn how you can help celebrate the Magic of Storytelling by going to our website, abc30-dot-com.