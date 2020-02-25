MAC Cosmetics releasing another Selena makeup collection

MAC Cosmetics took to social media to announce their new Selena collection coming this spring!
"The legend lives on," they wrote on Twitter with a sneak peek at some of the lipglosses that will be included in the line.
The last Selena makeup collection launched in 2016 and it took fans by storm. The makeup line quickly sold out when it first came out, prompting a second sale months later.
This new collection is expected to hit select markets in April, according to MAC.
The legend lives on. A NEW Selena Quintanilla collection arrives in select markets in April! Stay tuned for more glimpses of shades designed to honour the Queen of Tejano – like Lipglass in Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, back by popular demand. @SelenaLaLeyenda #MACSelena pic.twitter.com/pRsEgeeUsh— MAC Cosmetics (@MACcosmetics) February 25, 2020
