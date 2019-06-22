Malaga shooting injures man, but he's not helpful

By
A man suffered two gunshot wounds sitting in his car outside a bar in Malaga early Saturday morning, but Fresno County sheriff's deputies say he's not helping them find the shooter.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence outside the bar and restaurant, including several shell casings.

They say it looks like someone shot at the man several times from across the parking lot just before closing time.

He ran into the bar at Central and Chestnut to get help, but the shooter took off before deputies got there.

They say the victim wasn't cooperative, but they made sure he got to the hospital for treatment.
