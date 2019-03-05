Man accidentally shoots himself in the penis: Police

EMBED <>More Videos

An Indiana man was hospitalized after reaching for the handgun slipping in his waistband, causing the gun to fire.

MARION, Indiana -- A man was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the penis, police say.

Mark Anthony Jones was carrying a 9mm handgun in his waistband without a holster. When the gun began to slip, the 46-year-old Jones reached to adjust the gun, causing it to fire.

According to police, the bullet entered just above his penis and exited through the scrotum.

Jones does not have an Indiana Handgun License and his condition was not released.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
indianagun safetyaccidental shootingus worldman shot
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2019
Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno to get new bishop
Two killed in head-on crash on Highway 180
Hillary Clinton says she will not run for president in 2020
Fourth tornado to hit this year launched trampoline onto a roof
Young woman found dead in Tulare County orchard
Suspected DUI driver crashes into water pipe
Show More
CHP increase patrols on Hwy 180 following 7-vehicle crash
NorCal sisters who survived 2 nights in wilderness share story
Police search for car burglar dressed in business attire
Another tornado touched down in the Valley, NWS Hanford confirms
Top executive at Valley ag giant faces long list of criminal charges
More TOP STORIES News