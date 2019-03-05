Man accidentally shoots himself in the penis: Police

MARION, Indiana -- A man was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the penis, police say.Mark Anthony Jones was carrying a 9mm handgun in his waistband without a holster. When the gun began to slip, the 46-year-old Jones reached to adjust the gun, causing it to fire.According to police, the bullet entered just above his penis and exited through the scrotum.Jones does not have an Indiana Handgun License and his condition was not released.