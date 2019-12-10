Man accused of leaving snowballs packed with nails in roadway

NUTLEY, New Jersey -- Police have arrested a man they say was tossing snowballs with nails and screws inside of them onto the roadway from his vehicle in New Jersey.

Authorities say 54-year-old Adrian Sanchez threw snowballs with close to 90 nails and screws inside from a 2010 Silver Ford Expedition in Nutley on December 6.

Police have been investigating multiple incidents of camouflaged nails and screws wired together since August, and they are now looking into whether Sanchez might be behind those as well.

He was charged with multiple counts of throwing debris from a vehicle, weapons possession and violation of a restraining order, which is believed to be the reason for his alleged deployment of the screws.

Police Chief Thomas Strumolo said that there were more than 20 instances in which either police or residents reported finding nails and screws at an intersection.

He said most were wired together in such a way that they stood upright, guaranteeing they would flatten a tire.

He said that Sanchez was frustrated with legal proceedings involving a resident.

Police Director Alphonse Petracco said that although throwing nails and screws in the road seems minor in comparison to many other crimes, it could have been extremely dangerous should someone have had a blow out and crashed as a result.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nutleyessex countynailsarrestsnowroad safety
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
61-year-old woman killed in Merced crash, police say other driver ran red light
Man shot in drive-by shooting outside central Fresno home
Former FUSD board member Ashjian fined for conflicts of interest
1 killed, 1 injured when vehicle crashes into parked car in central Fresno
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
Man tried to kidnap woman in Sanger gym parking lot: Police
Fresno Unified offering free meals for kids during winter break
Show More
Stolen van with 24 dogs inside recovered in Oakland
Man shot, killed in central Fresno apartment identified
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
3 vehicles catch fire in yard of Fresno County property
Homes flooded, belongings destroyed in Parlier
More TOP STORIES News