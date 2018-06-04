Man accused of shooting veteran pleads not guilty

Rylan Marki pleads not guilty to an O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery in Fresno on April 19. A store employee- who was Marine Corps veteran was shot-but survived. Marki is accused of shooting two people in a week. Police say he shot his cousin days earlier. pic.twitter.com/j21r8XeWSC — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) June 4, 2018

Rylan Marki appeared in court Monday morning, but the judge did not allow us to show his face in court. He's back in custody after he was inadvertently allowed to bail out of jail.Detectives say after five weeks free, he turned himself in last Wednesday."He's looking for sure at 25, and it looks like he may face life imprisonment because of these two offenses plus a violation of his probation that he was on when he committed these offenses," said ABC30 Legal Analyst, Tony CapozziAt just 27 years old, Marki has a long criminal past. According to court records, he's had 17 warrants issued as an adult. Fresno Police say an argument over an unpaid debt led to the shooting of his cousin two months ago.But days later, he's accused of stealing from an O'Reilly's Auto Parts on Blackstone and Sierra. Investigators say a store employee, who is also a Marine Corps Veteran, tried to stop him in the parking lot and was shot. Marki got away and was arrested the next day.Capozzi says based on the seriousness of these cases, he poses a high risk, should he be released again, "Someone like this is clearly a risk to society. Somebody is going to get hurt or killed if he's released from jail."Deputy District Attorney Vanessa Wong says the latest charges include a special allegation of personally using and discharging a firearm.Marki now has a no-bail hold keeping him in jail.He will be back in court on June 22.