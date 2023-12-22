2 dead following car crash near Earlimart, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 50-year-old man and woman are dead after running a stop sign and crashing in Tulare County early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Friday on Avenue 48 and Road 160 near Earlimart.

The man was driving on Road 160 in a Nissan and as he approached the Avenue 48 intersection, he ran the stop sign.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was on Avenue 48 with the right of way and crashed into the passenger side of the Nissan, killing the driver and his female passenger.

Officers say neither drugs, alcohol or fog are factors in the crash.

