Man arrested 10 years after shooting death of Merced College student

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man has been arrested for shooting and killing a Merced College student.

The Merced Police Department says Jerome Slayton Jr. killed Michael Riley on October 7, 2008 outside of an apartment complex on Loughborough Drive.

Detectives say they have been following up on leads over the last few years and were recently able to identify the 30-year-old Slayton.

On Thursday, Slayton was arrested near San Jose and booked into the Merced County Jail for murder.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Jeff Horn at (209) 388-7739. You can send also send information via anonymous text messages to "TIP411" (847411) and including the word "Comvip" in the text message.
