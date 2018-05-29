Man arrested for breaking into Downtown Fresno Partnership

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3520481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fresno police are looking for the person responsible for vandalizing the Downtown Fresno Partnership Office.

A man has been arrested after Fresno Police say he broke the glass front door of the Downtown Fresno Partnership and stole a bicycle.The break-in happened during the late night hours of Thursday, May 24, and while investigating the crime, officers were able to find surveillance video of a possible suspect from a nearby business.A few days later, on Sunday, May 27 officers located 29-year-old Joseph Navarro and became suspicious that he may be the suspect involved in the burglary based on his description.Officers from the Downtown Policing Unit followed up on the information and located Navarro near Eaton Plaza on Tuesday, May 29. When they spoke to him, they identified him as the same man seen in the surveillance video and say he was wearing the same clothing that was worn during the crime.Navarro was booked into the Fresno County Jail on commercial burglary charges.The Fresno Police Department says that they are still looking for more information on the crime. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (559)-498-STOP (7869). Your information is kept confidential, and you may receive a reward up to $1,000.