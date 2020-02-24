Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run involving police car in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville Police arrested a man in connection to a hit and run involving a police cruiser Saturday night.Officials say 32-year-old Jorge Salas of Lindsay was traveling westbound on Olive Ave. when the patrol car was heading East around 9:30 p.m.They say Salas made an unsafe left turn, and the two cars crashed into each other.The officer suffered minor injuries but denied treatment at the scene. They say Salas drove away after the collision.Officers were also able to discover that Salas had a suspended driver's license and had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant from a previous assault.They found and arrested Salas without incident.