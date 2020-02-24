hit and run

Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run involving police car in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville Police arrested a man in connection to a hit and run involving a police cruiser Saturday night.

Officials say 32-year-old Jorge Salas of Lindsay was traveling westbound on Olive Ave. when the patrol car was heading East around 9:30 p.m.

They say Salas made an unsafe left turn, and the two cars crashed into each other.

The officer suffered minor injuries but denied treatment at the scene. They say Salas drove away after the collision.

Officers were also able to discover that Salas had a suspended driver's license and had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant from a previous assault.

They found and arrested Salas without incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervillearrestpolice officer injuredhit and runhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
$25K reward offered in East Hollywood hit-run
Woman accused of racist attacks ruled incompetent for trial
Have You Seen Them: Deadly Selma Hit and Run
Madera Co. Supervisor candidate arrested for DUI after crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis man last seen on Wednesday near Shaver Lake found alive
Naked man chases schoolgirls through streets of Fresno
Woman arrested, accused of attempted robbery and kidnapping
1 man shot at Visalia convenience store early Sunday morning
Man shot in his car near Sanger apartment complex
Fresno State hosts healing session for those impacted by Nov. mass shooting
Fire tears through bathroom of building at SE Fresno park
Show More
Father and son arrested in connection to Fresno homicide from January
Pit bull viciously attacks dog walker, two police officers in NYC
Lack of snow in mountains impacting agricultural operations in the Valley
Alleged DUI driver hits, kills pedestrian in Sanger
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
More TOP STORIES News