Detectives located a stolen vehicle that contained evidence connected to the crime. (Merced County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested, accused of shooting a UPS worker in the head, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.Detectives arrested 38-year-old Jesse Padilla, Jr. on Thursday after locating a stolen vehicle that contained evidence connected to the crime.The victim was walking home from work on Cone Avenue just outside of Merced when he was shot. He sustained minor injuries.Padilla has been booked into the Merced County jail for assault with a firearm, deputies say.