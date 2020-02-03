Man arrested in Parlier on multiple sex offense charges

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Parlier Police Department has arrested 42-year-old Crescencio Pedro Lopez-Garcia on multiple sex offense charges.Authorities say Lopez-Garcia was taken into custody Sunday morning near Parlier Avenue and Whitner Avenue in Parlier.Investigators tell Action News Lopez-Garcia is a farm laborer who allegedly assaulted at least two victims.Lopez-Garcia has been booked into the Fresno County Jail and faces three felony counts.Detectives are asking anyone who may have information regarding other victims to call the police department at 559-646-6600.