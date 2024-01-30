Man arrested for shooting at Mariposa County bar after getting kicked out, deputies say

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa County authorities arrested a man accused of shooting at a bar after being kicked out.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Quentin Gelhaus is now facing several charges, including attempted murder.

They say around 11 pm Sunday, Gelhaus and two friends were at a bar in Cathey's Valley when there was an argument with employees.

Workers asked him to leave, and authorities say less than a minute after exiting the building, Gelhaus pulled out a gun and shot through the door several times.

Officials say the bullets entered the bar where several customers were still inside.

No one was seriously injured.

A woman who was with Gelhaus tried to stop him but was unsuccessful.

After the group left, Gelhaus crashed his vehicle into an embankment.

Authorities found a gun inside the vehicle.

Gelhaus was arrested and booked into jail.