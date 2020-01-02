Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping in front of stranger's Las Vegas home caught on Nest doorbell camera

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- WARNING: The above video contains graphic footage that some viewers may find disturbing.

A man is now in custody after a doorbell camera captured a woman being chased, kicked in the face, and dragged into a car.

Police said 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers was arrested Thursday morning and faces kidnapping and domestic battery charges in connection to the incident that happened in front of a stranger's Las Vegas home on New Year's Day.

Video released by Las Vegas police appears to show a woman rushing to a stranger's door seeking help as a man apparently chased after her.

The man then beats the victim and drags her down to the sidewalk and into his car.

The victim was also found by police and is now safe.

Authorities said this appears to be a domestic incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegasnevadaassaultabusekidnappingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man claims hit and run driver killed wife, investigators believe he's responsible
3 injured when suspects open fire on northwest Fresno apartment
Terrified victims hide in Merced Co. gas station as man goes on wild, violent rampage
FDA bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens
Police need help identifying suspects who burglarized Fresno luxury store
Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man: VIDEO
Families asking for support during 82nd Airborne Division deployment
Show More
VIDEO: SUV plunges off cliff in Northern California
Judge: Hospital can remove 11-month-old girl from life support
New FDA guideline to require 2 food label columns
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Port Hueneme, USGS says
VIDEO: Wave sweeps man into ocean at California beach
More TOP STORIES News