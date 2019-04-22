Man crashes car into power pole in Visalia, flees scene armed with handgun

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are looking for the man who crashed into a power pole and fence and then fled the scene armed with a gun on Sunday afternoon.It happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection on Jacob Street and Murray Avenue.Officers say they found a 2007 black Chevrolet Avalanche in the backyard of a home on Murray, but the driver was nowhere to be found.Witnesses told police that the driver exited the truck with a gun in his hand. They say while he was running, he dropped the weapon and then pointed it at a man and woman after picking it up.Officers say he was last seen running into the neighborhood.If you have any information regarding the incident you're asked to call the VPD Violent Crimes Unit at 559-713-4729.