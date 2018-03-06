Man dies after stabbing in Selma

Selma police searching for suspect who stabbed and killed a man off McCall early this morning. Victims friend says her ex boyfriend and his friends began attacking her...when her friend came to her defense he was stabbed and killed. Stay with @ABC30 for updates pic.twitter.com/wA6sNS3HGV — Brianna Ruffalo (@BriannaABC30) March 6, 2018

Selma Police officers responded to a stabbing early Tuesday morning.At around 5:30 am they arrived to find a man in an alleyway near McCall and Arrants, who had been stabbed. Emergency responders took the victim to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno where he later died.The victim's girlfriend told police that she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend and his friends. When her boyfriend jumped in to try and defend her, he was stabbed.When officers arrived there was a group of people gathered, they all have been cooperating.Selma Police have not located the suspect who stabbed the victim or the object they used, but they are following leads and have a possible suspect identified. The department also says it hopes to release the name of the ex-boyfriend this afternoon.