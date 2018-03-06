FRESNO COUNTY

Man dies after stabbing in Selma

EMBED </>More Videos

Selma Police officers responded to a stabbing early Tuesday morning. (KFSN)

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Selma Police officers responded to a stabbing early Tuesday morning.

At around 5:30 am they arrived to find a man in an alleyway near McCall and Arrants, who had been stabbed. Emergency responders took the victim to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno where he later died.

The victim's girlfriend told police that she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend and his friends. When her boyfriend jumped in to try and defend her, he was stabbed.

When officers arrived there was a group of people gathered, they all have been cooperating.

Selma Police have not located the suspect who stabbed the victim or the object they used, but they are following leads and have a possible suspect identified. The department also says it hopes to release the name of the ex-boyfriend this afternoon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingselmahomicidefresno countySelma
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News