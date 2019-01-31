SHOOTING

Man dies from gunshot wound after being found unconscious on southwest Fresno sidewalk

The shooting happened about a block away from Edison High School.

A person has died after being shot in southwest Fresno.

The shooting happened about a block away from Edison High School near Plumas and Atchison.

At about 9 p.m., neighbors called 911 after hearing multiple gunshots.

One of them came out and saw the victim lying unconscious near a pile of trash.
After police took the victim to the hospital, they found a BMW sedan in the middle of the road with the keys inside. It was not clear if the car belonged to the victim or to a suspect.

The victim died within about 30 minutes of being taken to the hospital.

Investigations are underway but police do not yet know if the incident was gang-related.
