Man dies from gunshot wound after being found unconscious on southwest Fresno sidewalk

A person has died after being shot in southwest Fresno.The shooting happened about a block away from Edison High School near Plumas and Atchison.At about 9 p.m., neighbors called 911 after hearing multiple gunshots.One of them came out and saw the victim lying unconscious near a pile of trash.After police took the victim to the hospital, they found a BMW sedan in the middle of the road with the keys inside. It was not clear if the car belonged to the victim or to a suspect.The victim died within about 30 minutes of being taken to the hospital.Investigations are underway but police do not yet know if the incident was gang-related.