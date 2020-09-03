Man found with gunshot wound to head in west central Fresno

Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that has left a man hospitalized with critical injuries.
The shooting happened around 6 pm near Marks and McKinley Avenues in west central Fresno.
Police say the man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.
Investigators have not released further details, but are calling the shooting 'suspicious'.
(This story is developing and will be updated.)
