Man found with gunshot wound to head in west central Fresno

Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that has left a man hospitalized with critical injuries.

The shooting happened around 6 pm near Marks and McKinley Avenues in west central Fresno.

Police say the man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators have not released further details, but are calling the shooting 'suspicious'.

(This story is developing and will be updated.)
