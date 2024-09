Man hospitalized after being stabbed during fight in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a stabbing in Central Fresno that sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday night.

The stabbing happened around 9:30 pm in the area of Belmont Avenue and First Street.

Fresno police say the victim was involved in an altercation with a family member leading up to the stabbing.

Officials say the victim's injuries do not appear serious.