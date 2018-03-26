Man injured after a shooting in Selma

The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot twice in Selma.The attack happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday at Park and Van Horn. Police were called to the scene by neighbors that heard gunshots. There they found several shell casings and just moments later a gunshot victim showed up at Adventist Medical Center in Selma.The 41-year-old man underwent surgery for his wounds and is expected to make a full recovery.Police say the man was standing outside a home near an alley when he was shot. One home in the neighborhood was also hit by gunfire, but no one in the home was hurt.A motive for the attack is not yet known.