FRESNO COUNTY

Man injured after a shooting in Selma

EMBED </>More Videos

The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot twice in Selma. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot twice in Selma.

The attack happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday at Park and Van Horn. Police were called to the scene by neighbors that heard gunshots. There they found several shell casings and just moments later a gunshot victim showed up at Adventist Medical Center in Selma.

The 41-year-old man underwent surgery for his wounds and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the man was standing outside a home near an alley when he was shot. One home in the neighborhood was also hit by gunfire, but no one in the home was hurt.

A motive for the attack is not yet known.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfresno countySelma
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News