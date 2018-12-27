A man is being treated for gunshots wounds he got during a violent confrontation in Southeast Fresno.The attack happened just before midnight in the area of Church and Sierra Vista.Police say a couple in their 20's were sitting in their car on Church Avenue when another car pulled up and someone from inside fired several rounds at the two.The shots went passed the woman, who was behind the wheel, and hit her boyfriend in the passenger seat.She drove him to Community Regional Medical Center where they both told officers what they could about the attack."We have found shell casings that are out here and the victim and his girlfriend are being very cooperative in helping us with the investigation," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.Police are looking for the suspects but haven't released a suspect or vehicle description.The victim was last listed in critical but stable condition.