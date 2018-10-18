Neko Wilson out of jail after 9 years. Murder charges dropped in 2009 deaths of Kerman couple. Change in state law allows release. pic.twitter.com/poxz9T5Qx2 — Gene Haagenson (@GeneABC30) October 18, 2018

Neko Wilson, the man connected to the 2009 deaths of a Kerman couple, is to be released from jail following new state law.A change to a California Law has allowed for his release after facing murder charges for the death of Kerman couple in a marijuana robbery.On Thursday a judge dropped the murder charges against Wilson.For nine years, Wilson faced murder charges under the felony murder rule allowing prosecutors to charge people with murder if they take part in a dangerous felony and someone gets killed in the processHis brother fought to change the law and succeeded last month in getting a slight tweak. Now, if you're not a major participant and you didn't act with reckless indifference to human life, you're not a murderer.When two men broke into Gary and Sandra DeBartolo's home to steal their marijuana plants in 2009, Neko Wilson was one of at least six people in on the plot.