COURT CASE

Man involved in 2009 death of Kerman couple to be released from jail following new state law

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Neko Wilson, the man connected to the 2009 deaths of a Kerman couple, is to be released from jail following new state law.



A change to a California Law has allowed for his release after facing murder charges for the death of Kerman couple in a marijuana robbery.

On Thursday a judge dropped the murder charges against Wilson.

For nine years, Wilson faced murder charges under the felony murder rule allowing prosecutors to charge people with murder if they take part in a dangerous felony and someone gets killed in the process

RELATED: New state law could mean freedom this week for accused Fresno County killer

His brother fought to change the law and succeeded last month in getting a slight tweak. Now, if you're not a major participant and you didn't act with reckless indifference to human life, you're not a murderer.

When two men broke into Gary and Sandra DeBartolo's home to steal their marijuana plants in 2009, Neko Wilson was one of at least six people in on the plot.
COURT CASE
