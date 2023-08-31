Man killed, woman hospitalized following stabbing in Exeter

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 72-year-old man is dead and a 64-year-old woman is expected to survive following a stabbing in Exeter Thursday.

Officers were called to a mobile park on Albert Avenue near West Visalia Road at 7 a.m. for a request for medical aid after a disturbance.

As officers were driving to the home, they learned the call was now a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman with multiple stab wounds.

A man, now identified as 35-year-old Gordon Paisley, was still at the scene and was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

Police say Paisley is currently going through the booking process.

The 72-year-old man and 64-year-old woman were taken Kaweah Health Medical Center where the man later died.

Police say this incident remains an active investigation.

