WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man killed, woman hospitalized following stabbing in Exeter

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Thursday, August 31, 2023 9:54PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 72-year-old man is dead and a 64-year-old woman is expected to survive following a stabbing in Exeter Thursday.

Officers were called to a mobile park on Albert Avenue near West Visalia Road at 7 a.m. for a request for medical aid after a disturbance.

As officers were driving to the home, they learned the call was now a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman with multiple stab wounds.

A man, now identified as 35-year-old Gordon Paisley, was still at the scene and was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

Police say Paisley is currently going through the booking process.

The 72-year-old man and 64-year-old woman were taken Kaweah Health Medical Center where the man later died.

Police say this incident remains an active investigation.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW