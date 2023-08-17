Woman sentenced for killing Clovis father in 2021

It was an emotional day in court for the family of a Clovis man killed just one week before Christmas of 2021.

Police found 67-year-old Steven Rogers dead in his Clovis home on December 18th.

They say he had been shot in the back.

Holding back tears, Nicole Rogers addressed the woman that took her father's life, Mary Sanchez of Bakersfield.

"I'll never understand why you looked at his life so cheaply, knowing that he valued yours so much," Nicole said.

In 2021, Rogers reconnected with his former sister-in-law after more than two decades.

He told family members he was hopeful after claims that she turned her life around.

Before her father's murder, Nicole says instances of identity, financial and auto theft led the family to believe Sanchez hadn't changed her ways.

"It was even sicker to think that this act of horror was committed by someone he knew so well and someone who had promised to forever stay away from our family," explained Nicole.

Nicole described her father as an irreplaceable pillar of support-- a man that rooted for the underdog.

"He would say, 'life is nothing if you don't have a foundation of morality at least,'" recalled Nicole.

Devastated by the loss, Nicole recounted the days leading up to the discovery of his body.

"I called his phone, I called the police, I called CHP to see if there were any accidents. I even called you, Mary, to see if you knew where he was," Nicole said.

On December 18, 2021, Clovis police discovered his body in his home.

"It plagues me to think about my dad laying there lifeless and not able to defend himself, and no one was there to rescue him," said Nicole. "I have spent many sleepless nights torturing myself with thoughts of what I could have done to prevent this tragic event."

Judge Charles Lee, moved by victim impact statements and letters, had this to say before deciding on Sanchez's sentence.

"He will be with the family in spirit. He would not want you to be torturing yourself and having those types of thoughts," Lee said.

Sanchez pleaded no contest to manslaughter with a gun enhancement and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

