Fresno Police investigate three separate overnight stabbings

Fresno Police are still searching for the suspect involved in three separate stabbings that occurred early Saturday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The first happened at Lions Park in Northwest Fresno.

A man and woman reported they were approached by three men who started a fight.

The man was stabbed in the chest and was dropped off at Saint Agnes by his girlfriend.

The couple couldn't provide officers with suspect information.

Then just after 3 a.m. a man who's ear had been cut off was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center.

He said he was stabbed near a DMV near Olive Avenue.

At around 4:30 a.m. a 7-Eleven employee called police about a stabbing at the convenience store on Palm and McKinley.

By the time police arrived both the suspect and the victim had already left.

investigators are trying to identify both of them.
