Man pleads no contest to exposing self at Wild Water Adventures

Robert Jack King has pleaded no contest to charges he acted inappropriately at Wild Water Adventures in June 2017The 52-year-old touched himself near the wave pool. It's the second time he has been accused of this crime. He pleaded no contest to the same exposure charge 23 years ago.Fresno County Sheriff's deputies said several children were nearby and a witness identified him as the man who was seen in a lounge chair exposing himself.In this most recent case, the judge fined King $550 and sentenced him to three years probation, in addition to the 180 days he already served in the Fresno County Jail.King could have faced up to three years in prison for the crime.