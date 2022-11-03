WATCH LIVE

Good Samaritans cut seat belt, rescue man whose car landed in Bear Creek

Thursday, November 3, 2022 2:57AM

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Good Samaritans in Merced came to the rescue to help a man who was trapped inside a car in Bear Creek.

The Merced Police Department says it happened just before 5 pm near Bear Creek and Brookside Drives.

Officers say the driver was under the influence, crashed into the water and was trapped.

Good Samaritans were able to break open the window, cut the man's seat belt and get him out of the car and water.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"I think they saved his life," an officer said.

Witnesses told police that it appeared the man was speeding prior to the incident.

