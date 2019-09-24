Man robbed, struck by suspect's vehicle in Visalia Lowe's parking lot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are searching for two suspects who robbed and hit a man with their car in a Lowe's parking lot Monday evening.Officials say the victim had gone to the parking lot to meet up with a buyer for a bag he'd posted for sale on Offer Up. When the suspect stole the bag, the man chased after them and was struck by a vehicle driven by a second suspect.The man was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with an injury to his leg.Both suspects fled the scene, and a description has not yet been released.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-713-4738.