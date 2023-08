A Fresno man has been sentenced to thirty years to life in prison for sexual assault.

Fresno man sentenced to life for multiple sexual assaults

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man has been sentenced to thirty years to life in prison for sexual assault.

A jury convicted 33-year old Nicholas Lusk of sexually assaulting two people including a former romantic partner.

Prosecutors say Lusk also assaulted a woman he followed home from a local night club.

The attacks happened in 2016.