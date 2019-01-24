Man sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for fatal Central Fresno stabbing

BREAKING: Deon Walker sentenced to 32 years to life for the murder of Daniel Apodaca. Apodaca was stabbed to death last year in front of Zombies Liquor Store in SE Fresno. pic.twitter.com/PaHpyCJ7rw — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) January 24, 2019

A Fresno County judge on Thursday sentenced Deon Walker to 32 years to life in prison for the murder of a man outside of Central Fresno store.Last year, a jury found Walker guilty for fatally stabbing Daniel Apodaca in the Food Zombie parking lot.During the trial, Walker and his attorney claimed he never stabbed Apodaca and it was actually another man. However, police found Walker with a knife that matched up with the wounds the victim had suffered.