shooting

Man shot at central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after a shooting in central Fresno on Tuesday night, police say.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Andrews and Weber.

Fresno police say neighbors heard shots fired and vehicles speeding off in the area.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s shot in the upper body. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, and his condition has not been released.

Police do not have a suspect description but searched the area looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

Investigators say a vehicle along Andrews was hit by gunfire as well as an apartment in the area.

No one else was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcrimeshootingfresnoman shot
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
1 dead after shooting in Merced, police say
Boy, 5, hit by stray bullet while recording TikTok videos with dad
Man dead after being shot multiple times in central Fresno
Man shot at homeless encampment dies, suspect still on the loose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman from the Valley shares experience battling coronavirus through journaling
Central California coronavirus cases
Firefighters battle house fire in west central Fresno
1 dead after shooting in Merced, police say
Body found in aqueduct near Huron, cause of death unknown
Local leaders worried that Easter weekend could lead to greater COVID-19 spread
NYC virus deaths exceed 4,000, topping toll for 9/11 attacks
Show More
Hundreds of Southwest Airlines workers have COVID-19
Coronavirus: Masked crowds fill streets after China ends lockdown
Visalia nursing home resident dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Acting Navy Secretary submits resignation amid coronavirus uproar
Police arrest teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News