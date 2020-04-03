shooting

Man shot at homeless encampment in Fresno dies, suspect still on the loose

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Homicide detectives are searching for the suspect who fatally shot a homeless man at an encampment in central Fresno on Friday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. along a canal bank near Thorne and Saginaw, in the area of Palm and Dakota.

Officers responded to a shotspotter call and found 47-year-old Ruben Sanchez of Fresno suffering from two gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Ruben Sanchez of Fresno, and say he was not involved with any criminal activity. (Fresno Police Department)



Emergency responders performed CPR on Sanchez and rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say Sanchez was in a verbal argument with the suspect before the shooting.

"There was another encampment along the canal bank, so we're checking with them," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall. "There was another subject actually in the tent with the victim, so we're trying to get her statement. I believe it was a girlfriend, significant other... so we're getting her statement as well."

Police say Sanchez was not involved in criminal activity.

The suspect ran from the scene. A description has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcrimeshootingfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man dead after being shot multiple times in central Fresno
Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Fresno
Disturbance at Fresno apartment ends in shooting, police say
Man shot twice in the leg in southeast Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno gets hundreds of complaints about non-essential businesses still open
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Driver injured after fire extinguisher crashes through windshield on Hwy 41
1 dead, 1 injured after hit by vehicle in Visalia
Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship
NAS Lemoore service member tests positive for coronavirus
ABC30's 'Feeding Our Families Virtual Telethon' helps fight hunger
Show More
Should you wear masks to protect against COVID-19?
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Coronavirus: Fresno Unified to give out 37,000 laptops to students
Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital
CA gun background checks surge amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News