Armed suspect shot and killed by police in parking lot of Clovis Walmart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An armed suspect was shot and killed in Clovis after police say he refused to drop a rifle when officers approached him.

Authorities say it happened at the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Herndon just after 1:30 Sunday morning.

A man in his 20's was found walking around the parking lot with what appeared to be a rifle in his hands.

Police tried negotiating with the man to try and get him to put the gun down but when he refused, an officer opened fire on the suspect.

First responders treated the suspect but he died upon arriving to the hospital.

Investigators are still at the scene of the shooting and they have locked down the parking lot as evidence is collected.

Police have not identified the suspect or given any possible motive for this shooting.

This is the first officer-involved shooting in Clovis since July of 2016.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisfatal shootingofficer involved shootingwalmart
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worship rally held in Hanford as churches face restrictions during pandemic
Man shot while sleeping in his car in central Fresno
Brother of Hollywood actress gunned down in Fresno, family wants answers
Man shot and killed in central Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
26-year-old Porterville man accused of sexually assaulting 3 children
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Show More
Man in critical condition after shooting in central Fresno
Former California Senator Tom Berryhill passes away at 67
Man fires at Mariposa Co. deputy, taken into custody after hours-long hunt
Man shot in the face in southwest Fresno
Foster Farms employee at Livingston plant says he's scared to go back
More TOP STORIES News