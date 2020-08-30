Armed suspect shot and killed by police in parking lot of Clovis Walmart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An armed suspect was shot and killed in Clovis after police say he refused to drop a rifle when officers approached him.Authorities say it happened at the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Herndon just after 1:30 Sunday morning.A man in his 20's was found walking around the parking lot with what appeared to be a rifle in his hands.Police tried negotiating with the man to try and get him to put the gun down but when he refused, an officer opened fire on the suspect.First responders treated the suspect but he died upon arriving to the hospital.Investigators are still at the scene of the shooting and they have locked down the parking lot as evidence is collected.Police have not identified the suspect or given any possible motive for this shooting.This is the first officer-involved shooting in Clovis since July of 2016.