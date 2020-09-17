shooting

Man shot in the head outside store in west central Fresno

Detectives say family members brought the man to the hospital after he was shot.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot in the head while in front of a store in west central Fresno on Wednesday night, police say.

Fresno police investigators say shell casings were found in the parking lot and street near a store on Shields and Marks Avenues just before midnight.

RELATED: Fresno shootings within hours of each other leave 2 dead, 2 hospitalized in critical condition

Detectives say family members brought the man to the hospital after he was shot.

The clerk was not in front of the store when the shooting happened and didn't see anything, police said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to help them piece together the details.

The victim's condition has not been released at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno west centralcrimeshots firedshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
2 men shot after fight inside southwest Fresno hotel room
Fresno shootings within hours of each other leave 2 dead
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near central Fresno market
2 men shot in central Fresno drive-by shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 228,025 acres burned with 18% containment
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Merced Co.
Why is the Creek Fire so hard to control?
Fresno shootings within hours of each other leave 2 dead
19-year-old shot and killed in Madera, police investigating as homicide
Fresno Police identify alleged killer of 19-year-old boy shot while playing video games
Creek Fire: Farm work goes on amid smoky conditions
Show More
Creek Fire: Hundreds of evacuated animals relocated to Fresno Fairgrounds
Join ABC30, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
Creek Fire: Bass Lake residents trickle back to their homes
Newsom shares optimism on COVID-19, CA fires
2 killed in head-on crash on Highway 41 in Fresno Co.
More TOP STORIES News