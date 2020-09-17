Man shot in the head outside store in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot in the head while in front of a store in west central Fresno on Wednesday night, police say.Fresno police investigators say shell casings were found in the parking lot and street near a store on Shields and Marks Avenues just before midnight.Detectives say family members brought the man to the hospital after he was shot.The clerk was not in front of the store when the shooting happened and didn't see anything, police said.Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to help them piece together the details.The victim's condition has not been released at this time.