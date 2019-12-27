drive by shooting

Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot overnight in central Fresno.

Fresno police say the man was on Thomas Avenue near Farris at around 12:30 a.m. when a grey car pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.

Four shots came from the vehicle, and one of the bullets struck the man in the leg.

The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Detectives questioned the victim about the shooting and spoke to witnesses. They will also review home surveillance footage in the area to help identify the suspects.
