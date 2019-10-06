shooting

Man shot in the head in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Riverdale.

Officials say the man was shot in the head in the area of Daggett Street Sunday afternoon. His condition is not known at this time.

The suspect left the scene. An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story.
