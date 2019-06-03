Man shot outside apartment complex in drive-by shooting, suspects still at large

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspects who shot a 30-year-old man from their vehicle in Central Fresno.It happened at around 2:30 p.m. near Ashlan and Holt Avenues.The victim was in the parking lot of an apartment complex on his way to meet a friend when he was shot in the leg. He told police there were three or four suspects wearing white masks and driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Yukon.The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.Police are still looking for the suspects, and an investigation is underway.