shooting

Man shot several times outside northeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering after he was shot several times in the parking lot of a northeast Fresno apartment complex on Sunday night.

Fresno police say the man was waiting in his car to pick up a friend at the Alpine Apartments on Thesta near Ashlan Avenue and Highway 41 at around 10 p.m.

Officials say another vehicle drove up, and someone inside asked the victim where he was from before they opened fire.

The victim was struck in the leg, shoulder and suffered a graze wound to his head.

He then jumped out and ran from his car to get help, causing the vehicle to roll into a utility pole.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastcrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, authorities searching for man and woman
Victim recovering in hospital after shooting in Merced County neighborhood
Man shot while walking to market in central Fresno, taken to hospital
Philadelphia police SWAT officer shot, killed while serving warrant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for CA seniors to self-isolate, bars to close
Hwy 41/Hwy 46 junction reopened after fatal crash involving semi truck
Central CA coronavirus cases
Customers without power in parts of Valley, utilities say
70-year-old bicyclist hit by two-vehicles in Madera County
Show More
Wall Street trading halted after Dow plunges 2,250 points at open
Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, authorities searching for man and woman
Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
Coronavirus: 1st dose to be delivered in clinical trial of vaccine
More TOP STORIES News