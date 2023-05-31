  • Full Story

Man hospitalized following stabbing at Poverello House in Downtown Fresno

Wednesday, May 31, 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital following a stabbing at the Poverello House in Downtown Fresno.

Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing inside a gated area of the Poverello House.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital, and his condition remains unknown.

No arrests have been made, but one person has been detained by Fresno Police.

Authorities say the victim is unhoused.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

