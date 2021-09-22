stabbing

19-year-old arrested, charged with murder of man in wheelchair, Fresno police say

Fresno police say the stabbing happened in the area of Roosevelt and Belmont Avenues at about 4:30 pm.
EMBED <>More Videos

19-yr-old arrested for murder of man in wheelchair, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed after being stabbed multiple times in central Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.

Fresno police say they have arrested a 19-year-old man and charged him for the murder.

The stabbing happened in the area of Roosevelt and Belmont Avenues at about 4:30 pm.

The victim, who used a wheelchair, has been identified as 41-year-old Charles Kerns.

He was found with stab wounds in his chest and was rushed to the Community Regional medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Police say several people in the area rushed to help Kerns after the stabbing and chased the suspect through the surrounding neighborhood while leading officers to the suspect's location.


They believe Kerns and the 19-year-old had an argument inside a liquor store shortly before the stabbing.

Fresno police are asking for anyone who witnessed the stabbing or helped find the suspect to contact them them.

This was the 56th murder of the year. At this time last year, Fresno had 36 murders.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnostabbing
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Police investigating Central Fresno stabbing
Northwest Fresno house party ends with stabbing after TV damaged
Police: 19-year-old dies after being stabbed by brother in Madera
2 stabbed at central Fresno home
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News