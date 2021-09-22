19-year-old arrested, charged with murder of man in wheelchair, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed after being stabbed multiple times in central Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.Fresno police say they have arrested a 19-year-old man and charged him for the murder.The stabbing happened in the area of Roosevelt and Belmont Avenues at about 4:30 pm.The victim, who used a wheelchair, has been identified as 41-year-old Charles Kerns.He was found with stab wounds in his chest and was rushed to the Community Regional medical Center, where he died of his injuries.Police say several people in the area rushed to help Kerns after the stabbing and chased the suspect through the surrounding neighborhood while leading officers to the suspect's location.They believe Kerns and the 19-year-old had an argument inside a liquor store shortly before the stabbing.Fresno police are asking for anyone who witnessed the stabbing or helped find the suspect to contact them them.This was the 56th murder of the year. At this time last year, Fresno had 36 murders.