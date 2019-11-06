Man struck, killed by vehicle in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a man died after he was hit by a vehicle in east central Fresno.Police say the driver was traveling north on Maple Avenue near Olive when he hit a man pushing a shopping cart in the roadway around 9 p.m.The driver called in the crash and is cooperating with officers. The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was homeless.Officials have sent a reconstruction unit to the scene for further investigation.