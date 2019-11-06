pedestrian killed

Man struck, killed by vehicle in east central Fresno

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a man died after he was hit by a vehicle in east central Fresno.

Police say the driver was traveling north on Maple Avenue near Olive when he hit a man pushing a shopping cart in the roadway around 9 p.m.

The driver called in the crash and is cooperating with officers. The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was homeless.

Officials have sent a reconstruction unit to the scene for further investigation.

This is a developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralpedestrian killedfatal crashfresnocrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
16-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in west central Fresno
Defense claims bus driver accused of killing pedestrian had view obstructed by blind spot
FAX bus driver who killed pedestrian, drove away denies knowing what he did
8-year-old boy dies after being struck by car in SoCal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in west central Fresno
Attempted murder trial coming in crash caught on camera in Fresno parking lot
Clovis mayor joins 20 endorsing idea to buy out PG&E, turn utility into co-op
Tulare Western HS band teacher accused of providing alcohol to student
St. John's Cathedral fence proposal looks to curb crime at church
California illegal pot seizure tops $1.5B this year
Company offering electric car rentals in the Valley
Show More
Madera PD cracks down on DUIs through extra patrols and social media
Woman who shot and killed ex-husband officer continues testimony
Hundreds gather for first California hemp expo in Fresno
Defense claims bus driver accused of killing pedestrian had view obstructed by blind spot
Fresno State PhD grad wins national award for her dissertation
More TOP STORIES News