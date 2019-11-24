house fire

Man suffers burn injuries in suspicious central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized for burn injuries after a garage caught fire in central Fresno on Saturday evening.

Fresno firefighters responded to the home on North Clark Street, just south of Belmont, where they found the victim with burns to his body.

It took approximately 35 firefighters to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes. Fresno Fire Battalion Chief said a witness reported hearing an explosion before the fire broke out.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

The flames destroyed the garage. Fire officials are investigating the fire as a suspicious incident.
